Brendan Rodgers is awaiting on update on a key player ahead of the game with Dundee United.
Brendan Rodgers is awaiting on update on a key player ahead of the game with Dundee United. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee United injury news: 5 out of clash as Brendan Rodgers dealt major new injury blow

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 08:39 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 15:06 BST

Here is the early team news ahead of Celtic vs Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at Tannadice.

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action against Dundee United this weekend in buoyant mood after adding yet more silverware to their trophy cabinet with last week’s penalty shootout win in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Scheduled to kick-off at 12pm, Brendan Rodgers’ make the trip to Dundee United looking to maintain their unbeaten domestic record that has resulted in them moving 11-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, though their hosts will hope to be the first side to take all three points against the Bhoys this season.

With no Champions League fixtures this week, the Celtic players have been able to take a well-earned rest on the back of playing 120 minutes in last week’s cup final against Rangers. Rodgers’ has had almost a full squad to choose from in recent weeks, but he faces an anxious wait over one of his key stars for this weekend’s clash, while he’s been dealt a huge blow in his forward line.

As for their weekend opponents Dundee United, head coach Jim Goodwin has been dealt a huge injury blow in the last few days, though he is able to welcome back wing-back Will Ferry following suspension.

Ahead of the game at Tannadice, The Scotsman brings you all the early injury news:

The midfielder is out of the game with an injury picked up last month. He isn't expected back until late December.

1. Kristijan Trapanovsk - Dundee United - OUT

The midfielder is out of the game with an injury picked up last month. He isn't expected back until late December.


The Norwegian has made only brief cameos from the bench this season. A peripheral figure, a calf injury has ruled him out for a number of weeks, and will continue to rule him out ahead of this weekend's trip to Dundee United.

2. Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT

The Norwegian has made only brief cameos from the bench this season. A peripheral figure, a calf injury has ruled him out for a number of weeks, and will continue to rule him out ahead of this weekend's trip to Dundee United.


The former Scotland international centre-back is just two yellow cards away from suspension.

3. Declan Gallagher - Dundee United - SUSPENSION RISK

The former Scotland international centre-back is just two yellow cards away from suspension.


Scored in the club's last game against Motherwell, but will miss this weekend's game against Celtic due to ligament damage in his shoulder.

4. Louis Moult - Dundee United - OUT

Scored in the club's last game against Motherwell, but will miss this weekend's game against Celtic due to ligament damage in his shoulder.


