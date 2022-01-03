Calvin Ramsay: Bolonga become 6th side linked with Aberdeen ace, Aaron Hickey link-up, knock-on effect for Rangers

Calvin Ramsay has been linked with Serie A side Bologna. Picture: SNS

The 18-year-old is one of the most in-demand Scottish talents with the Serie A side the sixth club reported to be eyeing a move for the defender.

According to the Scottish Sun, Bologna have joined Leicester City, Watford and Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have been credited with an interest.

The Italians have returned to the Scottish market after the success of Aaron Hickey.

They signed the 19-year-old in a deal worth around £1.75million from Hearts in the summer of 2020. He has since played 30 times in the Italian top-flight emerging as a key player for Siniša Mihajlović this campaign.

Playing as a left wing-back he has scored four times this season.

Ramsay, who is seen as a huge asset to Aberdeen and chairman Dave Cormack, has been one of Stephen Glass’ best performers so far in the Premiership despite missing a chunk of games through injury.

Mihajlović could view the teenager as an option in the right wing-back role where reported Rangers target Andreas Skov Olsen has been operating out of position from time to time when regular starter Lorenzo De Silvestri hasn’t been used.

However, Skov Olsen is set to make a decision on his future this month which could lead him to Ibrox.

If signed, Ramsay would provide competition to 33-year-old De Silvestri just Hickey did with Mitchell Dijks last campaign before earning a starting spot.