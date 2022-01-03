Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers ace in record-breaking £16m move, Aberdeen star wanted by German side, HIbs six-figure offer for Norwegian striker, Southampton make Ibrox star key target

With Arbroath and Inverness rawing 0-0 and Raith Rovers dropping points at home to rivals Dunfermline Athletic, it was a good day for Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock at the top of the Championship despite not being in action.
Hamilton Accies were the big winners pulling further away from the drop zone with acomfortable 3-0 win over Queen of the South.
In League One the top three – Airdrieonians, Cove Rangers and Montrose – all won. There were big wins for Elgin City and Stirling Albion in League Two.
Moving into the transfer window, as expected Premiership club, currently in their winter break, are looking to get their business done quickly.
1. Patterson on cusp of huge EPL move
German side Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest club to show an interest in Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay. The 18-year-old is interesting various sides in the English Premier League, including Leicester City and Watford. It’s been reported the latter have opened talks about a move for the player valued at £4million-plus. (Scottish Sun)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 22: Calvin Ramsay during a Cinch Premierhsip match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on December 22, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
3. Kennedy to be recalled by Rangers
Rangers have recalled Kai Kennedy from his loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic. It hasn’t been a fruitful half season for the exciting winger, starting just eight league games. John Hughes confirmed the recall after the 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers. He said: "I’m not saying he would have started but he might just have got a shot, and could have given us a nice going away present." (Various)
4. Dons to step up McGrath interest
Aberdeen are stepping up their pursuit of St Mirren attacker Jamie McGrath. The Irishman is out of contract at the end of the season and the Buddies have made the player an attractive offer. However, Dons boss Stephen Glass has pinpointed him as a key target and will put forward a pre-contract offer. (Scottish Sun)
