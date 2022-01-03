Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers ace in record-breaking £16m move, Aberdeen star wanted by German side, HIbs six-figure offer for Norwegian striker, Southampton make Ibrox star key target

3. Kennedy to be recalled by Rangers

Rangers have recalled Kai Kennedy from his loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic. It hasn’t been a fruitful half season for the exciting winger, starting just eight league games. John Hughes confirmed the recall after the 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers. He said: "I’m not saying he would have started but he might just have got a shot, and could have given us a nice going away present." (Various)

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group