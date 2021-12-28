'Elite' Calvin Ramsay given Aberdeen transfer advice with clubs keeping tabs

Calvin Ramsay has been given some transfer advice ahead of the January transfer window. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 18-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs in England with reported interest in the talented defender.

Ramsay was arguably the Dons’ best player at the start of the season until picking up a hamstring injury in a win over Hibs. He has featured in the last two matches having missed eight league games.

The teenager will likely see his name linked with a number of clubs once the transfer window opens, such is his potential.

Hayes offered his colleague some sound advice.

“When there is interest, the best thing you can do is to put your head down and to block out the noise from their agents etc,” he said.

“Calvin has been linked with a lot of teams but he hasn’t let that affect him. People will move on at some point because that’s the nature of football.

“My advice would be, ‘Keep your head down, do your best for Aberdeen and everything else will take care of itself’.”

Earlier this month it was reported that Manchester United and Liverpool were some of the clubs keeping tabs on Ramsay.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack noted that no offer has been put to the club but that he is aware why there will be interest.

“Look at the data and all the clubs look at the same (scouting) systems," he said. “He is in the elite upper bracket, right up there, for a young right-back in Europe.”

