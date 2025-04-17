Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League quarter-final clash between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers head to the Estadio de San Mamés this week to face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-final second leg (kick-off: 8pm).

With everything to play for after last week’s 0-0 draw in the first leg at Ibrox, Barry Ferguson will look to mastermind another memorable European away day and take Rangers to their first Europa League semi-final since 2022. Ahead of the game, we look through each team’s recent form, and give our predictions for the game based on the form of both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao is a danger to Rangers. | Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao Recent Form

Ernesto Valverde’s side responded to last week’s 0-0 draw against 10-man Rangers with an impressive win over Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday. Trailing 1-0 at the break, the Spanish giants roared back to win 3-1 in the second-half, thanks to a brace from Oihan Sancet and a fine Nico Williams strike.

Comfortably in fourth place in the Spanish top flight, Bilbao are on course to secure qualification for next year’s Champions League, and are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, conceding just three goals in the process.

Rangers Recent Form

Rangers have gone 2-0 down in six of their last nine games across all competitions. Last weekend’s draw with Aberdeen saw second-half goals from Hamza Igamane and Ianis Hagi rescue an unlikely point after Ross McCausland’s red card in the first-half, though consistency continues to be an issue for interim boss Ferguson.

Impressive wins over Celtic, Fenerbahce and Dundee have been in stark contrast to disappointing home defeats to Motherwell and Hibs, though their form in the Europa League has resulted in them losing just three of their 11 matches in the competition. Rangers are a difficult side to judge at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic Bilbao v Rangers odds

With odds of 1/7, Athletic Bilbao are favourites to win tie, with Rangers priced at 4/1 to emerge victorious. Fancy either team to do it within the 90 minutes? Athletic Bilbao are priced at 4/11, with Rangers at 13/2.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Rangers' Nicolas Raskin in action during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first-leg match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow against Athletic Bilbao. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Athletic Bilbao Injury and Team News

Head coach Valverde confirmed that key forward Inaki Williams is a doubt for this Thursday’s tie, with the Ghanaian facing a race against time to be fit for the game at San Mames due to a muscle injury. Left-back Yuri Berchiche is also expected to miss out against Rangers.

Rangers Injury and Team News

Rangers are contending with a number of injury issues. Bailey Rice’s heavy head knock last week could see him ruled out of the game in Bilbao, while Nico Raskin, Vaclav Cerny, Ridvan Yilmaz and Tom Lawrence all have knocks. Rafael Fernandes and Oscar Cortes will play no part, with the duo not included in the club’s squad for the Europa League. Dujon Sterling (Achilles) and Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) are both out with long-term injuries, while Robin Propper’s red card in last week’s first leg means he will play no part. Liam Kelly is expected to continue in goal, with John Souttar and Mohamed Diomade returning from suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic Bilbao Player to Watch: Nico Williams

The Spanish international is in good form, scoring four goals in his last eight LaLiga matches. With his speed, pace and power capable of troubling even the best defences in Europe, Rangers will need to be on guard throughout the tie.

Rangers Player to Watch: Nicolas Raskin

Should he be fit to start, the Belgian midfielder’s role will be a crucial one. With the visitors likely to have to play well in transition, his ability to win the ball and distribute it take on extra importance. If he can win the midfield battle, the Gers may just spring a shock in Bilbao.

Our Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers predictions

When Rangers are capable of beating Fenerbahce or Celtic, but simultaneously capable of losing to Motherwell and Hibs, it is really hard to make a judgement on what to expect from them. While Bilbao enjoyed the bulk of possession last week, they struggled to get beyond a resolute Rangers defence - even when awarded a late penalty. Do I see Rangers shutting out Valverde’s side again, and pinching a goal at the other end? To be honest, not really. I think the home side will emerge victorious, but there’s really no shame in losing to a side who could easily go on to win the entire competition.