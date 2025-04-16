'My former boss is a genius - here's why Rangers should appoint him as the next Ibrox manager'

Rangers have been urged to make the out of work boss their next manager.

Rangers would be appointing a ‘genius’ if they choose Rafa Benitez as their next manager, according to one of his former midfield generals.

The 65-year-old head coach is currently out of work after being sacked by Celta Vigo in March 2024 following a run of just five wins in 28 matches, but has won the Champions League, two LaLiga titles and the Europa League during a glittering managerial career.

Barry Ferguson has been placed in interim charge at Ibrox, and has led the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. However, the club’s inconsistent league form has led to rumours circulating in recent weeks that the veteran Spanish boss could be one of the top names on the list of potential targets to be Philippe Clement’s permanent successor this summer.

A report last month claimed the San Francisco 49ers backed consortium were considering Benitez as their next permanent manager, should they complete a successful takeover of the club. Alongside Russell Martin, Steven Gerrard and Marco Rose, the Spanish boss has been amongst the bookies favourites to be the next man in the Ibrox dugout ever since Clement’s sacking in February.

Pako Ayestaran alongside Rafa Benitez during their Liverpool days. Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images | Getty Images

A three time Champions League finalist during his career, Benitez’s 32-year managerial career began with a spell as head coach of Real Madrid B back in the early 90s, before successful spells at Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura and Tenerife lead him to becoming head coach of Valencia, where he won back-to-back LaLiga titles. However, it was during his six year stint at Anfield that his reputation boomed, winning a total of four trophies with the Merseyside giants, and taking them to two Champions League finals in the process.

UEFA Manager of the Year in 2004 and 2005, the Spaniard has also had stints with Italian giants Inter Milan and Napoli during his career, as well as Newcastle United, where he helped them win the EFL Championship title in 2017. Unsuccessful periods at Dalian Professional, Everton and Celta Vigo have resulted in his reputation nosediving a little in recent years, though.

Despite that, former German international Didi Hamann, who came off the bench at halftime in the 2005 Champions League final to help Reds stage their famous comeback against AC Milan and made 83 appearances for Liverpool under Benitez across all competitions during his time at Anfield, and believes his former boss would be a success at Rangers, should the club choose to appoint him.

“I think Rafa Benitez is a genius,” Hamann told CoinCasino. “It’s been 20 years in May since we won the Champions League and he’s been to another three finals since. I think he went to Inter at just the wrong time because he followed Jose Mourinho winning a treble, he is a fantastic manager and I don’t think there is any doubt about that. He makes players better and can work under restrictions. I think if Rangers do look for a new manager, they could do a lot worse than Rafa Benitez.”