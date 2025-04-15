Here’s how you can watch the Europa League quarter-final clash between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers, including streaming details.

Rangers will dare to dream once more this week as they head to Spain to take on Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at the Estadio de San Mamés. Supporters and neutrals who want to watch the game on UK TV will be able to, and we’ll be covering all the ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

Date and Time: Thursday 17 April 2025. Kick-off at 8pm UK time. ​

Thursday 17 April 2025. Kick-off at 8pm UK time. ​ Venue: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers UK TV details information

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channel ​TNT Sports 2. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers is able to be streamed in the UK via the Discovery+ app, if you are subscribed to TNT Sports. You can also stream the game via their website by clicking on this link.

Global Coverage

International viewers can tune in to the match through various broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

United States: Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network

Australia: Stan Sport

France: myCANALCanal+, Live 3

Ireland: discovery+discovery+ AppTNT Sports 2

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+

Turkey: tabii

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CapitalFM Radio Glasgow.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Updates