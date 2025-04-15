Athletic Bilbao v Rangers on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK? Europa League streaming details

Published 15th Apr 2025, 08:25 BST
Here’s how you can watch the Europa League quarter-final clash between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers, including streaming details.

Rangers will dare to dream once more this week as they head to Spain to take on Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at the Estadio de San Mamés. Supporters and neutrals who want to watch the game on UK TV will be able to, and we’ll be covering all the ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

  • Date and Time: Thursday 17 April 2025. Kick-off at 8pm UK time. ​
  • Venue: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers UK TV details information

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers TV Details

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channelTNT Sports 2. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Liam Kelly was the Rangers hero last week - will he repeat his heroics in Bilbao?Liam Kelly was the Rangers hero last week - will he repeat his heroics in Bilbao?
Liam Kelly was the Rangers hero last week - will he repeat his heroics in Bilbao? | SNS Group

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers is able to be streamed in the UK via the Discovery+ app, if you are subscribed to TNT Sports. You can also stream the game via their website by clicking on this link.

Global Coverage

International viewers can tune in to the match through various broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

  • United States: Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX, CBS Sports Network
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • France: myCANALCanal+, Live 3
  • Ireland: discovery+discovery+ AppTNT Sports 2
  • Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 5
  • Portugal: DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
  • Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3
  • Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+
  • Turkey: tabii
  • United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD, beIN Sports HD 3

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CapitalFM Radio Glasgow.

Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers Updates

Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via TheScotsman.com.

