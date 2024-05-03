Ex-Rangers star linked to £7million summer transfer after agent switch

Former Rangers loanee Amad Diallo has reportedly switched agents ahead of the summer transfer window amid links to a £7million departure from Old Trafford.

The Ivorian forward spent the second half of 2021/2022 season at Ibrox, scoring three goals in 10 league games and forming part of the squad that made the final of the Europa League and won the Scottish Cup.

He later enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sunderland in the English Championship where he scored an impressive 14 goals to help the Black Cats secure a play-off berth.

The young Ivory Coast forward hit the headlines last month when his last minute extra-time goal secured a memorable 4-3 FA Cup win over rivals Liverpool but he has struggled to secure a regular starting place at Old Trafford and the player has now opted to switch agents.

According to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old has linked up with teammate Alejandro Garnacho's agent Carlos Cambeiro ahead of the summer, which has sparked fresh rumours he could be set for a transfer departure when the window opens in the search for regular first team football.