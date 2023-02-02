'Scotland is completely different' - Ex-Manchester United star labels Amad Diallo spell at Rangers a 'bad idea'

The Ivorian has been one of Sunderland 's key players this season on the team's return to the English Championship. He has played in a variety of attacking roles and scored seven goals in 14 starts. It has been a far more successful loan spell from Manchester United compared to his time at Ibrox .

Rangers landed Diallo, who could cost United as much as €40million, in last year’s January transfer but he struggled to make a consistent impact across what turned out to be a 13-game spell. He did, however, start the final of the Scottish Cup which Rangers won.

“He struggled in Scotland because of the difference in quality and the football that’s played there. What the teams are trying to achieve there is different. It was a bad idea by the person that sent him out to a big club for him to just play. Scotland is completely different. However, maybe his struggles at Rangers will be of benefit to him and serve a greater purpose than being out at Sunderland because it showed him a different side of life and football.” Any time he feels his levels may be dropping he should remember what it was like at Rangers. Remember the mental toughness of playing for a big side like Rangers.”