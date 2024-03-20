Rangers to face Manchester United in glamour Murrayfield friendly as date and kick-off time confirmed

Rangers will take on Manchester United in a glamour friendly at Murrayfield Stadium this summer.

The British football giants will meet at the home of Scottish Rugby on Saturday, July 20, at 4pm in what is likely to be Rangers' only pre-season fixture on Scottish soil due to the planned Copland Stand works at Ibrox Stadium.

The clubs will meet for the first time since the Champions League group stages of 2010 where a goalless draw at Old Trafford was followed by a 1-0 win for United in the reverse fixture in Glasgow thanks to a late Wayne Rooney penalty.

Wes Brown and Lee McCulloch announce that Manchester United will host Rangers at Scottish Gas Murrayfield this summer. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The upcoming match in Edinburgh marks the second successive summer visit to Murrayfield for Erik Ten Hag's side after a 1-0 win over French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon last July in front of 50,000 fans in Scotland's capital.

Rangers have played at Murrayfield once before, defeating Hearts 3-1 in a Scottish Premiership fixture in October 2017 while Tynecastle Park was undergoing redevelopment.

Rangers chief commercial officer Karim Virani commented: “We are delighted to have been invited to play in this terrific fixture in July against a high-level of opposition in Manchester United.

“Our supporters have fond memories of our one previous trip to Murrayfield, and I am sure will enjoy a fantastic day in the Capital in the summer at what is an excellent venue.

“For the club, while most-importantly it will give us an excellent preparation game for Philippe’s men’s first-team squad, it will also give us terrific exposure with the game set to be shown all over the world.

“We are very much looking forward to this game, and will confirm the remainder of our pre-season plans for this summer in due course.”