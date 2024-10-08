Scotland star 'tapped up' by rival country as commitment to national team revealed

Playmaker was not for budging despite attempts to make him switch nationality

Hibs winger Junior Hoilett has revealed that he tried to persuade Scotland playmaker Ryan Gauld to defect and join him in the Canada ranks.

Gauld was handed his first Scotland caps at the age of 28 last month and has been included for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Croatia on Saturday and Portugal on Tuesday. However, had Hoilett got his way, he would be representing Canada.

A product of the Dundee United youth academy, Gauld has spent the past three years with Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps, where he has developed into a key player and the club captain. It has been reported that Canada were keen to explore him representing their national team on residency grounds - especially as there appeared no prospect of a Scotland call-up.

Hoilett and Gauld’s paths crossed briefly last year when the 34-year-old had a short stint at the Whitecaps and so impressed by the ex-Sporting CP player, he admits trying to “tap him up” for Canada.

"I was trying to tap him up, but he wasn't budging,” revealed Hoilett, who has been capped 63 times for Canada. “Every time I mentioned coming to play for Canada, he wasn't having it. He always wanted to play for the national team. That was his goal, and I hope he can get many more call-ups.

"I was only there for a short spell. I think I was only there for one or two international windows. I didn't really know about the past, but I know he's always been following the Scottish league and the Scottish national team. I know he was over the moon when he got a call-up to play for his national team.

"I'm so happy for him, he deserved it. He's a very hard worker and a very talented player. For him to get recognised and get back into the national team, he's been waiting for that call for ages. It's well deserved.

“What he's been doing over in Vancouver for the past three years has been amazing. His stats speak for themselves. I'm so delighted for him. I messaged him when he got called up. Like I said, it’s well deserved.