Alfredo Morelos: SPFL backs Scottish sides in club v country covid red-list dilemma with Rangers striker set for Colombia call

Alfredo Morelos could be called up for international duty again, causing a quarantine conundrum. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The league body has publicly announced support of all Scottish clubs who choose not allow their players to travel to ‘red-list countries’ during the forthcoming international break.

Morelos’ homeland Colombia is one of a number of destinations listed by the government which would require quarantining procedures upon return to the UK. It could lead to the star striker missing two league games and a European tie for Steven Gerrard’s side after the international break.

The situation is replicated in England where club are preparing to refuse permission for players release but the move would be backed in Scotland, the SPFL has said.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “It would be unfair and unreasonable for SPFL clubs to have to release players under these circumstances and we wholeheartedly support any clubs who decline to release players.”

It flies in the face of world governing body FIFA’s current position. Football authorities have decided not to extend the recent release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

The decision means players would have to spend ten days in hotel quarantine on their return to Scotland and would therefore be unavailable to prepare for and play in cinch SPFL and UEFA club competition matches.

Morelos was one of the last Rangers players to return to pre-season training after spending the summer in Colombia’s Copa America squad. They are due to face Bolivia and Paraguay – which are also on the UK red list – away, before a home match with Chile on September 10.