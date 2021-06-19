Morelos 'analysing' Porto move after Rangers reject Serie A transfer bid, claim Portugal reports

Interest in Alfredo Morelos has resumed this summer, a year on from intense speculation surrounding the Rangers striker’s future.

By Angus Wright
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 1:44 pm
Alfredo Morelos (Picture: SNS)

Reports in Portugal now suggest the Colombian and his agent, Michael Gorman, are ‘analyzing’ an offer from the Portuguese league runners up.

However further speculation from the country has also linked Cagliari of Serie A to the striker with claims of an €8m bid from the Italian side being rejected by the Ibrox club recently.

Porto are thought to be lining up a deal worth more and, according to A Bola, boss Sergio Conceicao sees the forward as a replacement form Mali international Moussa Marenga who has moved to Saudi Arabia.

Morelos was close to a move to OSC Lille last season but the French club failed to reach Rangers’ valuation of the forward who is approaching 100 goals at Ibrox.

Porto, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Marseille and AC Milan were also listed among his suitors last summer.

