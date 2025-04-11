Here is how The Scotsman sports team predict for the upcoming Scottish Premiership game between Aberdeen and Rangers will go.

The final game before the split takes place at Pittodrie this weekend, as Rangers make the trip to Aberdeen in the pick of the Scottish Premiership fixture list. Here we look through each team’s recent form, and give our predictions for the game based on the form of both sides following the Gers Europa League exploits against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

Aberdeen Recent Form

Aberdeen's season has been a tale of two halves. They started the campaign like a train, securing 15 victories in their first 16 matches, including a mammoth 2-1 win over Rangers that put them nine points clear of the Glasgow giants at the time. However, their downturn around the Christmas break saw their title challenge quickly diminish, though Jimmy Thelin’s side have recovered well and put together a good run of results in recent weeks, including back-to-back wins over Ross County and Motherwell, as they go in search of a top three finish.

Rangers Recent Form

Rangers have experienced a real mixed bag of results recently, with impressive away wins over Celtic, Kilmarnock and Dundee clouded by a run of five consecutive home defeats, culminating in last week’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Hibs at Ibrox. They put a halt to that with an impressive 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, but Barry Ferguson’s side still look better on the road at present, having won six consecutive away games in all competitions.

Aberdeen Injury and Team News

Aberdeen will be first-choice goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov for the visit of Rangers, with the Bulgarian sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Mitov is expected to be out until later this month, making him a doubt for this fixture. Ross Doohan is likely to step in between the posts. Additionally, midfielder Jamie McGrath is ruled out until later this month with a shoulder injury, with Sivert Heltne Nilsen also a doubt due to an eye injury. Gavin Molloy is still missing with a shoulder problem.

Rangers Injury and Team News

Rangers are contending with several injury concerns. Goalkeeper Jack Butland has faced criticism for recent performances, and was dropped for Liam Kelly against Athletic Bilbao in midweek. Additionally, winger Oscar Cortes has recently returned to training after a prolonged injury layoff and may be in contention for selection. John Souttar and Mohamed Diomade return after missing the midweek Europa League game through suspension. but Bailey Rice will be ruled out after suffering a heavy head knock against the La Liga outfit.

Aberdeen Player to Watch: Kevin Nisbet

The Scotland international is in good form for the Dons, scoring four goals in his last six games to take his tally to nine for the season. With his loan deal expiring at the end of the season, the 28-year-old will be hoping to add to his account in order to convince Aberdeen that the move should be converted into a permanent one come the summer, and he’ll be hungry for more goals on Sunday.

Rangers Player to Watch: Nicolas Raskin

There’s been too much inconsistency in Rangers performances as a whole. but the Belgian international midfielder has been one of few to keep his standards high - even when his teammates have faltered. If he can win the midfield battle for the Gers on Sunday, it’ll go a long way to deciding the result.

Our writers predictions for Aberdeen vs Rangers:

Mark Atkinson

This is a good opportunity for Aberdeen to take points off Rangers given the match falls between the visitors' Europa League tie with Athletic Bilbao. The Dons overcame Rangers earlier in the season at Pittodrie and know the importance of keeping pace with Hibs in the race for third. They could easily take the win against a Gers team that is struggling domestically.

Prediction: Aberdeen 2-1 Rangers

Graham Falk

You just don’t know what Rangers you’re going to get these days. Will it be a performance like last weekend against Hibs that leaves Barry Ferguson tearing his hair out, or a performance akin to the one shown against Celtic last month? Quite frankly, I’m not sure. Rangers have gone 2-0 down for too often in recent weeks and if that happens, I can’t see Aberdeen allowing them back into it, much like Hibs last weekend. Add in the tired legs from Thursday’s Europa League exploits, and it feels like this is a fixture that possibly favours Jimmy Thelin and his Dons squad. Despite of all that, I have a feeling Rangers will turn up in this one. With the pain of their last defeat at Pittodrie still fresh in the memory, I’m tipping Ferguson’s side to take all three points.