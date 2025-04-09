SPFL reveals fixture list release details as Scottish football clubs and fans pen key date in diary

Fixture release details are set by the SPFL

The 42 clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) will find out their fixtures for the 2025/26 campaign in mid-June.

The SPFL has announced that all the matches for the William Hill Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two will be released at 9am on Friday, June 20. The league’s governing body has also confirmed that the league season will begin on the weekend of August 1-3.

It is likely that, following the opening day of the current campaign, the Premiership fixtures will be spread across three days, as the top flight’s key broadcast partners in Sky Sports and Premier Sports will have slots to fill given that the English Premier League does not start until mid-August.

Due to the 2026 World Cup, there will once again be no winter break for the Premiership clubs, while there is a chance that matches will be played on Christmas Eve given that Christmas Day falls on a Thursday this year, although this will not be confirmed until the fixtures are set in stone.

Some Championship matches will be scheduled for a Friday night next season due to the television deal with BBC Scotland.

The Premiership is due to conclude on the weekend of May 16/17, 2026, with the Scottish Cup final slated for Saturday, May 23, 2026. The play-offs will also conclude that weekend before the World Cup commences in United States, Canada and Mexico on June 11, 2026.

Premier Sports Cup draw

Before the league fixtures are released, there will also be the draw for the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup, but that date has yet to be announced by the SPFL. The competition begins on the weekend of July 12/13, 2025.