By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Apr 2025, 22:04 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 22:11 BST

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the Rangers players out of 10 in the Europa League quarter final XX against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox.

Rangers will go into next week’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao with everything to play for after battling to a 0-0 draw despite being down to 10 men for the majority of the game at Ibrox.

Barry Ferguson’s game plan was immediately thrown out of the window when Robin Propper was sent off on 13 minutes after denying Inaki Williams a clear goalscoring opportunity just outside of the area. The decision forced the Gers into a backs against the wall performance in Govan, with home side defying wave after wave of Bilbao attacks.

It looked like their resistance was broken nine minutes from time when Dujon Sterling was adjudged to have handled in the area and a penalty was awarded. However, step forward the recalled Liam Kelly to pull off a dramatic save from Álex Berenguer to send the home crowd into raptures and secure a much-deserved draw against the La Liga outfit, who looked a little spooked by the occasion.

The sides meet again next week in Bilbao, with the second-leg scheduled for Thursday 17 April at the Estadio de San Mamés.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each player in the 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox.

Took a dangerous early cross well, and made an excellent fingertip save from Sannadi just before the break. Did well to save from the resulting corner too. Made a big statement after the manager's show of faith. Hero of the hour when he made his penalty save.

1. Liam Kelly - 9/10

Took a dangerous early cross well, and made an excellent fingertip save from Sannadi just before the break. Did well to save from the resulting corner too. Made a big statement after the manager's show of faith. Hero of the hour when he made his penalty save. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Fantastic tackle on Nico Williams as he burst into the area on the break early into the game. Made another top block early in the second period. Unlucky with the penalty.

2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Fantastic tackle on Nico Williams as he burst into the area on the break early into the game. Made another top block early in the second period. Unlucky with the penalty. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

His slack pass allowed Bilbao to break and managed to get himself sent off in the process as he tried to halt the resulting attack. A horror of a night for the Dutch defender.

3. Robin Propper - 3/10

His slack pass allowed Bilbao to break and managed to get himself sent off in the process as he tried to halt the resulting attack. A horror of a night for the Dutch defender. | SNS Group

Important block on 25 minutes from Iñaki Williams. While his lack of pace was often exposed, used his experience to ensure it didn't hinder him as Rangers put their backs to the wall.

4. Leon Balogun - 6/10

Important block on 25 minutes from Iñaki Williams. While his lack of pace was often exposed, used his experience to ensure it didn't hinder him as Rangers put their backs to the wall. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

