Spiders axe boss after losing 4-0 to Falkirk

Queen’s Park are searching for a new manager after sacking Callum Davidson on Saturday evening.

The Hampden club announced just hours after a 4-0 defeat by Falkirk that they had taken the decision to part company with Davidson, who leaves them sitting seventh in the Scottish Championship.

A brief statement from Queen’s Park read: “Queen’s Park FC can today advise that Head Coach Callum Davidson has been relieved of his duties following today’s match with Falkirk. Further information will be issued by the club in the coming days.”

The decision to axe Davidson comes just five weeks after the ex-St Johnstone boss masterminded a stunning Scottish Cup upset against Rangers at Ibrox. Queen’s Park won 1-0 on February 10 to move into the quarter-finals of the competition, which they exited last weekend when losing 4-1 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Moreover, the Spiders have a SPFL Trust Trophy final to look forward to at the end of the month when they take on Livingston at the Falkirk Stadium. It has yet to be announced who will take temporary charge of first-team affairs in the interim, with their next league match against Morton next weekend before the final on March 30.

Davidson joined the Spiders in January last year and guided the club away from relegation. The 48-year-old has had the team sitting in mid-table but following the heavy reversal at home by league leaders Falkirk, the Queen’s Park board decided to act.

