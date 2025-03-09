With the transfer window shut, some Rangers and Celtic supporters are already casting their one eye on the summer to see which players could potentially strengthen their armoury in the seasons to come.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side enjoyed their best Champions League campaign in over a decade, but there’s a clear desire to see them go even deeper in the competition next year, with key positions and potential transfer targets already at the forefront of many supporters minds.

Meanwhile, Rangers are in dire need of fresh races despite a big turnover of players last summer. Beaten Scottish League Cup finalists, the Ibrox club are already out of the Scottish Cup, and appear destined to miss out on the Scottish Premiership title yet again.

However, with the summer just over two months away, could the Old Firm find some gems in the free agent market? Kieran Tierney is already set to re-join the Hoops on a Bosman free transfer, but could the club scour the market even further? Could Rangers find the players they need, without playing a single penny in transfer fees?

Here at The Scotsman, we’ve taken a look through the top 10 English Premier League stars set to become free agents this summer.

1 . Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton Capped twice by England in 2022, the pacey Southampton full-back will be out of contract this summer. Still just 27, Walker-Peters would be an attractive option for plenty of clubs this summer with the defender likely to leave Southampton free for in the summer. | Gareth Copley Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Tom Cairney - Fulham The Fulham captain and Scotland internationalist has just celebrated his 34th birthday, but will still offer bags of experience, nous and ability to a squad seeking to bolster its midfielder options in the summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Daniel Iversen - Leicester City- The highly-rated Danish stopper has struggled for game time at Leicester City, despite impression on loan at both Preston North End and Stoke City in recent seasons. With both Old Firm sides potentially on the lookout for a long-term goalkeeper in the summer, the 27-year-old former Danish youth international could fit the bill. | Getty Images Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo Sales