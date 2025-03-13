Europa League quarter-final draw: Who Rangers face in next round as two players suspended
Rangers are through to the Europa League quarter-finals after a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Fenerbahce at Ibrox.
Barry Ferguson’s side took a two-goal advantage into the second leg of of their last 16 tie after an impressive 3-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s side in Turkey last week.
However, Fenerbahce secured a 2-0 victory in Glasgow thanks to a Sebastian Symanski double to send the tie into extra-time and penalties, where Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland emerged as the home hero.
Dusan Tadic missed Fenerbahce's first penalty, with Butland guessing correctly, and James Tavernier converted to give Rangers the early advantage in the shootout. However, Ianis Hagi missed his penalty and it was 2-2 after three attempts each.
Butland then saved again from Fred and Tom Lawrence converted to leave Rangers one kick away from winning the tie. Mert Hakan Yandas ballooned his effort over the bar and Rangers won 3-2 on penalties.
A predetermined draw means Rangers already know who they will face in the quarter-finals with Spanish side Atletico Bilbao lying in wait in the next round after overcoming Roma in the early kick-off.
Roma held the upper hand after the first leg last week, claiming a 2-1 home victory at the Stadio Olimpico, however Atletico turned the tables with a 3-1 win in Bilbao ensuring that it is the side currently fourth in La Liga side who will face Rangers after progressing 4-3 on aggregate.
Rangers will host the quarter-final first leg at Ibrox on Thursday, April 10 before travelling to Bilbao for the second leg one week later on Thursday, April 17.
Rangers will be without John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande for the quarter-final first leg at Ibrox with both set to serve a one-match ban after being shown a yellow card each against Fenerbahce which took them over the suspension threshold.
The full Europa League quarter-final draw is as follows:
Bodo/Glimt v Lazio
Tottenham v Frankfurt
Athletic Club v Rangers
Lyon v Manchester United
