Rangers clash with Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford has plenty of hype before the game - and it certainly lived up to it’s billing.

A ding-dong clash between sides saw a Jack Butland own goal open the scoring for the host just ahead of the break, but Cyriel Dessers superb equaliser with just minutes to go looked to have rescued a point for Philippe Clement’s side. It wasn’t to be though, as Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes struck late into injury-time to secure a 2-1 win for Manchester United.

Despite being forced to field weakened squad due to injury and ineligibility, Rangers fans turned up in the droves in Manchester and filled the away end at Old Trafford.

Did you make the game? See if you can spot yourself, or someone you know, in our fan gallery.

