Here are 20 of the best photos of Rangers fans at Old Trafford for the game against Manchester United in the Europa League. Cr: SNS Group.Here are 20 of the best photos of Rangers fans at Old Trafford for the game against Manchester United in the Europa League. Cr: SNS Group.
Here are 20 of the best photos of Rangers fans at Old Trafford for the game against Manchester United in the Europa League. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

20 of the best photos of Rangers fans backing the team against Man Utd in the Europa League - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 08:59 BST

Here are 20 of the best photos of Rangers fans at Old Trafford for the game against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Rangers clash with Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford has plenty of hype before the game - and it certainly lived up to it’s billing.

A ding-dong clash between sides saw a Jack Butland own goal open the scoring for the host just ahead of the break, but Cyriel Dessers superb equaliser with just minutes to go looked to have rescued a point for Philippe Clement’s side. It wasn’t to be though, as Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes struck late into injury-time to secure a 2-1 win for Manchester United.

Despite being forced to field weakened squad due to injury and ineligibility, Rangers fans turned up in the droves in Manchester and filled the away end at Old Trafford.

Did you make the game? See if you can spot yourself, or someone you know, in our fan gallery.

Rangers fans arrive in Piccadilly Station ahead of the game.

1. Old Trafford bound

Rangers fans arrive in Piccadilly Station ahead of the game. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Manchester United fans pay tribute to the late, great Scottish legend Denis Law at the United Trinity statue.

2. Rest easy, Denis

Manchester United fans pay tribute to the late, great Scottish legend Denis Law at the United Trinity statue. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Rangers fans outside Manchester Piccadilly Station ahead of the game.

3. Welcome to Manchester

Rangers fans outside Manchester Piccadilly Station ahead of the game. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Two Rangers fans prepare to get the tram to Old Trafford the big game.

4. On the tram

Two Rangers fans prepare to get the tram to Old Trafford the big game. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeagueOld Trafford
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice