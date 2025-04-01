The former Rangers forward left the club in 2023.

Former Rangers youngster Robbie Ure had a debut to remember for new club IK Sirius as he played a major role in their dramatic 2-1 win over IFK Värnamo.

The 21-year-old forward scored on his senior debut for Rangers in the Scottish League Cup against Queen of the South at Ibrox, bagging the opening goal in a 3-1 win over the Dumfries based side, and was prolific for the B-team during the 2022/23 campaign, hitting 17 goals and assisting a further eight during the campaign.

However, after featuring just once more for the Rangers first team, the highly-rated young striker opted to reject a contract extension at Ibrox, before departing to join Belgian giants Anderlecht in the summer of 2023, largely featured for their reserve team RSCA Futures in the second-tier Challenger Pro League.

Robbie Ure struggled for first team chances during his time at Rangers. | SNS Group

Ure continued to impress in Belgium, scoring seven goals in the first-half of this season, but once again found senior first team football hard to come by, prompting IK Sirius to pay a fee of £630k in order to tempt him to the Swedish top flight ahead of the new Allsvenskan season.

After selling star striker Yousef Salech to Cardiff City in January, IK Sirius are looking towards Ure to be the man that can provide the goals that will help propel them up the table in the Swedish top flight this season, following their disappointing ninth placed finish last term, starting with last night’s game IFK Värnamo - and the striker introduced himself to the fanbase in perfect fashion on his first start for the club.

Given the number nine shirt by his new club, the Scottish forward was handed a lone striker role by head coach Andreas Engelmark for the season opener, but saw his side concede the first goal of the game shortly after half-time, when Carl Johansson broke the offside trap to place home beyond Ismael Diawara in the 50th minute.

The home side’s lead was short lived though, and Ure was at the forefront, setting up Joakim Persson to fire a long-range drive beyond Viktor Andersson just after the hour mark. The Scotland youth international would then complete a turnaround when he poked assisted Marcus Lindberg to score a dramatic 85th minute winner. Following the game, Ure was named man of the match, after creating the most chances in the game (2), being the most fouled player (5), and winning the most duels (10).