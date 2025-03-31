Relegation-threatened La Liga Scots denied by VAR drama as ex-Rangers and Celtic stars involved
Scott McKenna and Oli McBurnie were involved in VAR drama as they helped Las Palmas secure a valuable away point in La Liga on Monday night.
The Scotland internationalists started together in the credible 1-1 draw at eighth-placed Celta Vigo which aided their quest to avoid relegation to the Spanish second tier.
Las Palmas have gone 11 league matches without a win and are currently second bottom of the table, but they are now just one point from safety after drawing for the third time in four matches.
McBurnie played a crucial role, providing the low cross for Alberto Moliero's equaliser three minutes after half-time after Alfonso Gonzalez had put Celta Viga ahead in first half stoppage time.
He is still searching for his first La Liga goal since joining Las Palmas from Sheffield United last summer, but McBurnie now has six assists for the Gran Canaria-based side.
McBurnie was involved again as Las Palmas were denied a second goal by a controversial VAR intervention in the 72nd minute. The 28-year-old was ruled to have been in offside position as ex-Celtic defender Carl Starfelt fluffed a clearance straight to former Rangers striker Fabio Silva, who netted.
Las Palmas thought they had taken the lead with Celta Vigo preparing to take the restart from centre when the referee was summoned to the VAR monitor before disallowing the goal for McBurnie's offside, despite the Scot getting no touch on the ball, as he was deemed to have been interfering with play by forcing Starfelt into the mistake.
He may have been overlooked by Scotland head coach Steve Clarke for the Nations League play-off defeat to Greece, but defender Scott McKenna again completed the full 90 minutes for Las Palmas as he continued his status as a regular starter in the Spanish top flight. McBurnie was replaced with 13 minutes remaining.
Las Palmas will continue their survival bid when they host Real Sociedad on Sunday.
Elsewhere on Monday night, Scotland striker Che Adams played 86 minutes as he helped his Torino side earn a 1-1 draw away to Lazio in Serie A.
