Celtic boss magnanimous in defeat and takes solace from 11-point lead

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accepted that Rangers were deserved winners of the second Premiership Old Firm derby of the season - but said that he still takes comfort in where his team is at the halfway stage of the season.

Rodgers watched on as his Celtic team lost for the first time in the league during the 2024/25 as they went down 3-0 at Ibrox thanks to goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo. The defending champions were well beneath their usual level, yet at the 19-game point of the season still hold a lead of 11 points over Rangers.

"We're very disappointed,” said Rodgers. “I thought the best team won, so congratulations to Rangers. I thought they had the edge in the game that we never had. We started okay, first three or four minutes, but then we made too many mistakes with the ball today - obviously one of them leading to their first goal and from that it gives them a lift to defend that lead and gives the stadium a lift. And from that, we never really responded. Attacking-wise, again, we never had much in the game. So, really, really disappointed with the performance and clearly the result.”

It was a day to forget for Celtic at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Rodgers accepted that Rangers played like a team that wanted the victory more. "Well, they definitely showed that,” continued Rodgers. “I said it before the game, it wouldn't matter if we were 50 points clear. Celtic-Rangers is everything for our supporters, for people everywhere. But we never played with that edge today and that personality that the team has shown consistently. So, yeah, as a collective, we just weren't quite there. We were just very passive, I felt, today, which is unlike us. And, like I said, we got punished for that.”

This was Rodgers’ only second Old Firm defeat across two spells as Celtic manager encompassing 21 matches. “I've got experience of coming from behind when we've been here, so I know we can do it,” said Rodgers. “But we never really had that reaction today. Probably over the course of the couple of spells, that performance certainly wasn't up there.”

Despite the disappointment, Rodgers took solace from where his team finds itself in the wider scheme of the Premiership campaign. “I can look at it from two perspectives,” he said. “I think I can analyse the game today and see that we weren't very good and the better team won. So, I can accept that.

“The bigger picture, we reached the halfway point in the season, 11 points clear, players have been absolutely first class up until this point in so many ways. And this setback today, from losing the game, you can learn from and be better for going forward. But, on the game, the best team won, deserved to win. For us, it's the bigger picture and a great place in the league. And this is just a little reminder of the things it takes to win a game.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers walks off the pitch after the 3-0 defeat. | SNS Group

Rodgers revealed that Arne Engels was due to start the match in midfield but reported sick on the day of the game, meaning Paulo Bernardo started in his place. The Belgian came on for the last 15 minutes and was the victim of a coin being thrown at him.