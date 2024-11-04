Rangers’ second-half comeback against Motherwell saw them banish the memory of their midweek defeat and make it through to the final of the Premier Sports Cup final after a 2-1 victory at Hampden Park.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Nedim Bajrami saw under-pressure boss Philippe Clement get the victory that he required after a first half-strike from Andy Halliday had put Motherwell into an early lead.

A nervy first-half performance saw many Rangers fans disgruntled as Stuart Kettlewell’s side looked to take full advantage of discontent amongst the Gers support. However, it was not meant to be as Rangers booked a date with Old Firm rivals Celtic at Hampden Park in the League Cup final next month.

Here are 14 of the best photos of Rangers and Motherwell fans during, before and after the Gers 2-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

