Rangers and Motherwell players shake hands before the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers 2-1 Motherwell player ratings and gallery: suffering skipper, two 8s behind victory, the non-celebrator

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 18:21 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 18:29 BST

How the Rangers and Motherwell players rated out of 10

Rangers came from behind to set up a Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic with a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Hampden.

The victory comes as huge relief to Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who went into the match under intense pressure after a midweek defeat at Aberdeen led to him facing calls to be sacked.

The mood among Rangers supporters worsened markedly after former Light Blues midfielder Andy Halliday gave Motherwell the lead at Hampden Park in the 25th minute and the lacklustre Ibrox side were loudly booed off at the interval.

There was improvement in the second half and Gers striker Cyriel Dessers levelled from close range in the 49th minute before attacker Nedim Bajrami fired in the winner in the 81st minute to have the Rangers fans cheering again.

The Ibrox side will face Celtic in the final at the national stadium on December 15 and the Hoops, who along with Aberdeen are nine points ahead of Rangers at the top of the William Hill Premiership, showed their prowess with a 6-0 thumping of the Dons in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Here is how the Rangers and Motherwell players rated out of 10:

Caught flat-footed at Motherwell's opener with no attempt made to prevent Halliday's lunge hitting the net. Had little else to do but took the pressure off his side in added time by collecting a long throw into the box - 6

1. Jack Butland

Caught flat-footed at Motherwell's opener with no attempt made to prevent Halliday's lunge hitting the net. Had little else to do but took the pressure off his side in added time by collecting a long throw into the box - 6

The Englishman had no chance with either of Rangers' goals and made several good saves to keep Motherwell in the match. Unfortunate to end up on the losing side - 8

2. Aston Oxborough

The Englishman had no chance with either of Rangers' goals and made several good saves to keep Motherwell in the match. Unfortunate to end up on the losing side - 8

Said it all when the suffering skipper was replaced at 1-1 in a semi-final with 25 minutes to go. There is a lot of pressure on Tavernier's shoulders and it showed in his lamentable performance. Several passes and crosses went straight out of play leading to him being booed by his own fans - 3

3. James Tavernier

Said it all when the suffering skipper was replaced at 1-1 in a semi-final with 25 minutes to go. There is a lot of pressure on Tavernier's shoulders and it showed in his lamentable performance. Several passes and crosses went straight out of play leading to him being booed by his own fans - 3

Impressive performance from the 20-year-old Wolves loanee. Showed strong running power down the right and made a brilliant recovery run and challenge on Cerny in the second half before succumbing to cramp and being replaced - 7

4. Marvin Kaleta

Impressive performance from the 20-year-old Wolves loanee. Showed strong running power down the right and made a brilliant recovery run and challenge on Cerny in the second half before succumbing to cramp and being replaced - 7

