Rangers came from behind to set up a Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic with a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Hampden.
The victory comes as huge relief to Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who went into the match under intense pressure after a midweek defeat at Aberdeen led to him facing calls to be sacked.
The mood among Rangers supporters worsened markedly after former Light Blues midfielder Andy Halliday gave Motherwell the lead at Hampden Park in the 25th minute and the lacklustre Ibrox side were loudly booed off at the interval.
There was improvement in the second half and Gers striker Cyriel Dessers levelled from close range in the 49th minute before attacker Nedim Bajrami fired in the winner in the 81st minute to have the Rangers fans cheering again.
The Ibrox side will face Celtic in the final at the national stadium on December 15 and the Hoops, who along with Aberdeen are nine points ahead of Rangers at the top of the William Hill Premiership, showed their prowess with a 6-0 thumping of the Dons in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Here is how the Rangers and Motherwell players rated out of 10: