When is Premier Sports Cup final? Date for League Cup showpiece as Celtic face Rangers at Hampden
Celtic booked their place in the final of the Premier Sports Cup final with a 6-0 demolition win over Aberdeen on Saturday - and now they have been joined by Rangers who came from behind to defeat Motherwell 2-1 on Sunday.
The first piece of domestic silverware in the Scottish football calendar will be handed out before Christmas, with Rangers looking to retain the trophy won last season, while Celtic will look to win it back after crashing out of last year’s tournament at the last-16 stage.
Celtic are likely to be favourites as their emphatic domestic form continues at pace. They have already defeated Rangers 3-0 this season and sit nine points ahead of their Glasgow rivals at the top of the William Hill Premiership.
A lot can happen, though, between now and Sunday, December 15 - the date set for the Premier Sports Cup final. The match will be played at Hampden Park at an anticipated kick-off time of 3pm, with Premier Sports once again showing the match live on TV and across its digital streaming platforms.
As a result of Celtic reaching the final, their Premiership match away at Dundee - originally slated for Saturday, December 14 - will be rescheduled due to the clash. Rangers’ league game against Aberdeen at Ibrox on December 15 will also have to be moved.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.