When is Premier Sports Cup final? Date for League Cup showpiece as Celtic face Rangers at Hampden

Full details for the League Cup final

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic booked their place in the final of the Premier Sports Cup final with a 6-0 demolition win over Aberdeen on Saturday - and now they have been joined by Rangers who came from behind to defeat Motherwell 2-1 on Sunday.

The first piece of domestic silverware in the Scottish football calendar will be handed out before Christmas, with Rangers looking to retain the trophy won last season, while Celtic will look to win it back after crashing out of last year’s tournament at the last-16 stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are likely to be favourites as their emphatic domestic form continues at pace. They have already defeated Rangers 3-0 this season and sit nine points ahead of their Glasgow rivals at the top of the William Hill Premiership.

The Premier Sports Cup final takes place in December. | SNS Group

A lot can happen, though, between now and Sunday, December 15 - the date set for the Premier Sports Cup final. The match will be played at Hampden Park at an anticipated kick-off time of 3pm, with Premier Sports once again showing the match live on TV and across its digital streaming platforms.