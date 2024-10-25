Rangers delivered a timely performance in the Europa League on Thursday night as they thumped FCSB 4-0 at Ibrox.

A brace from Czech winger Vaclav Cerny, paired with strikes from Tom Lawrence and a first Rangers goal for summer signing Hamza Igamane, saw the host runs out comfortable winners against their Romanian visitors.

The impressive win moves Philippe Clement’s side up to 11th in the Europa League table on seven points, leapfrogging FCSB, who had arrived in Glasgow on the back of two wins in their opening two games.

It has been a difficult week for the Rangers faithful after their defeat to Kilmarnock at the weekend, but it didn’t stop them from turning up in their thousands to back them on Thursday night, and we have put together a gallery of the best fan photos from the game.

Here are 13 photos of the Rangers and FCSB fans at Ibrox on Thursday.

