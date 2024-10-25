Here are the best fan photos from last night's game between Rangers and FCSB. Cr: SNS Group/PA/Getty ImagesHere are the best fan photos from last night's game between Rangers and FCSB. Cr: SNS Group/PA/Getty Images
13 photos of Rangers fans as 41,191 watch Philippe Clement's side beat FCSB 4-0 at Ibrox - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 08:37 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 13:49 BST

We pick out some of the top images from Ibrox as Clement’s men win in Europe

Rangers delivered a timely performance in the Europa League on Thursday night as they thumped FCSB 4-0 at Ibrox.

A brace from Czech winger Vaclav Cerny, paired with strikes from Tom Lawrence and a first Rangers goal for summer signing Hamza Igamane, saw the host runs out comfortable winners against their Romanian visitors.

The impressive win moves Philippe Clement’s side up to 11th in the Europa League table on seven points, leapfrogging FCSB, who had arrived in Glasgow on the back of two wins in their opening two games.

It has been a difficult week for the Rangers faithful after their defeat to Kilmarnock at the weekend, but it didn’t stop them from turning up in their thousands to back them on Thursday night, and we have put together a gallery of the best fan photos from the game.

Here are 13 photos of the Rangers and FCSB fans at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers fans wave their scarves during the 4-0 win over FCSB.

1. Waving the scarf

Rangers fans wave their scarves during the 4-0 win over FCSB. | SNS Group

Rangers left-back Jefte meets fans after the game.

2. Have my shirt

Rangers left-back Jefte meets fans after the game. | SNS Group

Rangers fans get behind their team at Ibrox during the win over FCSB.

3. Cheering them on

Rangers fans get behind their team at Ibrox during the win over FCSB. | Getty Images

The FCSB players applaud their supporters at full time.

4. Visiting support

The FCSB players applaud their supporters at full time. | SNS Group

