'Luckiest man on planet' - Stunned Ally McCoist tears into key Rangers decision
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been labelled “the luckiest man on the planet” after Italian referee Marco di Bello came to his rescue during Thursday’s 4-0 win over FCSB.
While Rangers were convincing victors over the Romanian champions on Thursday night, they survived a huge scare early in the contest when Butland was dispossessed by FCSB forward David Miculescu, only for the official to blow for a foul. Replays suggested the keeper was fortunate to be given the infringement after dallying too long on the ball.
Ex-Rangers striker Ally McCoist was certainly of that opinion. The former Scotland star was working as a pundit for TNT Sports and reckoned Butland got away with one.
"I think he's given a free-kick and I'm not sure it is,” said McCoist. "First thing you've got to say - far too many touches. I'll tell you what, he's got away with one there Jack Butland. Two heavy touches. It's simply not a free-kick. It's a goal. Simple as that. Miculescu in my opinion doesn't do anything wrong, in fact he does just about everything right."
McCoist was asked if Butland had been expecting Di Bello to blow for a free-kick and he added: "See if he is thinking that, he is the luckiest man on the planet, for me."
Rangers took their slice of luck and quickly put the game to bed, with Vaclav Cerny netting a double, while Tom Lawrence and substitute Hamza Igamane also got in on the act.
