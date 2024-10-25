'Luckiest man on planet' - Stunned Ally McCoist tears into key Rangers decision

Pundit reckons Butland got lucky with FCSB ‘goal’

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been labelled “the luckiest man on the planet” after Italian referee Marco di Bello came to his rescue during Thursday’s 4-0 win over FCSB.

While Rangers were convincing victors over the Romanian champions on Thursday night, they survived a huge scare early in the contest when Butland was dispossessed by FCSB forward David Miculescu, only for the official to blow for a foul. Replays suggested the keeper was fortunate to be given the infringement after dallying too long on the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Butland was dispossessed by David Miculescu - only for the referee to spare his blushes as Rangers overcame FCSB. | SNS Group

Ex-Rangers striker Ally McCoist was certainly of that opinion. The former Scotland star was working as a pundit for TNT Sports and reckoned Butland got away with one.

"I think he's given a free-kick and I'm not sure it is,” said McCoist. "First thing you've got to say - far too many touches. I'll tell you what, he's got away with one there Jack Butland. Two heavy touches. It's simply not a free-kick. It's a goal. Simple as that. Miculescu in my opinion doesn't do anything wrong, in fact he does just about everything right."

McCoist was asked if Butland had been expecting Di Bello to blow for a free-kick and he added: "See if he is thinking that, he is the luckiest man on the planet, for me."