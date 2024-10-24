Rangers player ratings and gallery: Three 9/10s, the man back to his best and the heckled 5/10

Rangers enjoyed some respite from troubled times with a convincing 4-0 Europa League win over FCSB at Ibrox.

Boss Philippe Clement came under enormous pressure after the 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday left the Light Blues six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and Aberdeen and there was an early reprieve when the Romanian outfit, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, had the ball in the net only for a foul to be called.

However, midfielder Tom Lawrence struck from inside the box in the 10th minute and wide-man Vaclav Cerny fired in a second just after the half-hour mark before adding a third early in the second half.

Second-half substitute Hamza Igamane scored his first goal for the Gers since signing in the summer from Moroccan side AS FAR to add gloss to the scoreline against an unimpressive opponent.

The Govan side moved on to six points from nine in the new-look Europa League and will feel in much better fettle welcoming St Mirren on Sunday, although there remains huge room for improvement.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance.

Jack Butland Could have been a very different night had the referee not done him a massive favour by blowing for a foul when many felt he was lucky not to concede a self-inflicted opener. Atoned with a brilliant fingertip save and then made another big block to preserve Rangers' clean sheet late on. 6

James Tavernier Much better from the Rangers skipper. Defended well and contributed in attack in a performance more reminiscent of his towering European displays of old. Linked up well with Vaclav Cerny on the right, particularly for Tom Lawrence's opener. 7

John Souttar Put his error that led to Kilmarnock's winner on Sunday behind him with a solid display. Did not put a foot wrong all night. 6

Leon Balogun Conceded a couple of sloppy free-kicks but can be happy with his overall display up until his 68th-minute withdrawal. 6