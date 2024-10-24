Rangers player ratings and gallery: Three 9/10s, the man back to his best and the heckled 5/10

Rangers enjoyed some respite from troubled times with a convincing 4-0 Europa League win over FCSB at Ibrox.
Boss Philippe Clement came under enormous pressure after the 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday left the Light Blues six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and Aberdeen and there was an early reprieve when the Romanian outfit, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, had the ball in the net only for a foul to be called.
However, midfielder Tom Lawrence struck from inside the box in the 10th minute and wide-man Vaclav Cerny fired in a second just after the half-hour mark before adding a third early in the second half.
Second-half substitute Hamza Igamane scored his first goal for the Gers since signing in the summer from Moroccan side AS FAR to add gloss to the scoreline against an unimpressive opponent.
The Govan side moved on to six points from nine in the new-look Europa League and will feel in much better fettle welcoming St Mirren on Sunday, although there remains huge room for improvement.
We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance.