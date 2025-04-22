Here’s how you can watch the Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee United and Celtic, including streaming details.

Celtic will aim to secure their fourth successive title when they travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Brendan Rodgers’ side need just one more point to mathematically confirm themselves as champions, and supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able to do so, with several ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

Date and Time: Saturday 26 April 2025. Kick-off at 12.30pm.

Saturday 26 April 2025. Kick-off at 12.30pm. Venue: Tannadice, Dundee, Scotland.

Celtic can win the Premiership title at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Dundee United v Celtic TV Details

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channel ​Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11.30am. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Dundee United v Celtic Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service. CelticTV and SaintsTV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Viaplay: Viaplay Iceland

South Korea: SPOTV Prime 2

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Switzerland: Blue SportSunrise TV Sportdigital FUSSBALL

USA: Paramount+

Dundee United v Celtic audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Dundee United v Celtic Updates