Dundee United vs Celtic on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK? Scottish Premiership streaming details

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Here’s how you can watch the Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee United and Celtic, including streaming details.

Celtic will aim to secure their fourth successive title when they travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Brendan Rodgers’ side need just one more point to mathematically confirm themselves as champions, and supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able to do so, with several ways that you can watch the game from the first whistle to the last here.

Match Details

  • Date and Time: Saturday 26 April 2025. Kick-off at 12.30pm.
  • Venue: Tannadice, Dundee, Scotland.
Celtic can win the Premiership title at Tannadice.Celtic can win the Premiership title at Tannadice.
Celtic can win the Premiership title at Tannadice. | SNS Group

Dundee United v Celtic TV Details

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on subscription channelSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 11.30am. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Dundee United v Celtic Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, Sky Sports will stream the game via the SkyGo app.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service. CelticTV and SaintsTV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

  • Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
  • Austria: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
  • Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
  • Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
  • Viaplay: Viaplay Iceland
  • South Korea: SPOTV Prime 2
  • Mexico: Disney+ Mexico
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
  • Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
  • Switzerland: Blue SportSunrise TV Sportdigital FUSSBALL
  • USA: Paramount+

Please note that the information above is for reference only based on your own region and may not be correct as of kick-off time.

Dundee United v Celtic audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Dundee United v Celtic Updates

Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via TheScotsman.com.

