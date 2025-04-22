Referee and VAR officials confirmed for St Mirren vs Rangers.

The Scottish FA have revealed the referee and match officials that will be in charge of this weekend’s game between St Mirren and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at the SMiSA Stadium.

Unbeaten in their last nine leagues away games, Barry Ferguson’s Rangers will head to Paisley in the hope they can enact revenge for their back-to-back defeats against Stephen Robinson’s side earlier in the season, as they look to seal second spot in the Scottish Premiership and, in turn, a place in next season’s Champions League qualifiers.

St Mirren are nine points adrift of fifth placed Aberdeen, and look destined to remain in sixth place come the end of the campaign. However, with the chance to secure a third successive victory over the Light Blues for the first time since the 1985-86 season, there’s still plenty to play for. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm this Saturday, though the match has not been chosen for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

Ahead of the game at the SMiSA Stadium, the Scottish FA has confirmed the match officials for the game:

St Mirren v Rangers referee

The man in the middle for this weekend’s game will be Colin Steven. He has only officiated eight Scottish Premiership games this season, with two of them being St Mirren fixtures. He is yet to officiate a Rangers game in the league this season.

During the 2024/25 season, Steven has handed out 33 yellow cards (4.13 per game), and two red cards (0.25 per game). He awards more yellow cards than all bar one other referee (Euan Anderson). He has shown seven yellow cards to St Mirren players this term (an average of 3.50 per game).

Steven awards an average of 23.63 fouls per game - the fourth highest in the division. St Mirren have lost both of the games he has taken officiated this season, with the most recent being a 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in January.