How to watch Partick v Ayr on Tuesday night

The Scottish Premiership play-offs get underway on Tuesday evening as Partick Thistle host Ayr United in the quarter-final first leg.

Bidding for promotion, the two clubs who finished third and fourth in the Championship will do battle over two legs to determine who will meet Livingston in the semi-final next week.

Ayr United, who are managed by former Celtic captain Scott Brown, finished the league campaign on 63 points, 10 points behind champions Falkirk, as their own title bid fell by the wayside.

Partick, who secured fourth place ahead of Raith Rovers on the final day, finished eight points further back as they secured a promotion play-off spot for a fourth consecutive season.

The Jags, who are co-managed by player-coach Brian Graham and Mark Wilson after sacking Kris Doolan in February, ended the campaign strongly with back-to-back wins over Falkirk and Livingston.

Ayr's form has been more patchy, managing only two wins from their last nine fixtures, but they have been able to rest players in recent weeks after securing their play-off place with matches to spare.

Brown is bidding to lead the Honest Men back to the Scottish top flight for the first time in 46 years while Partick have not been back in the Premiership since being relegated in 2018.

Partick edged the head-to-head record over the league campaign, winning both matches at home, while Ayr claimed one victory and one draw in the meetings at Somerset Park.

Partick Thistle host Ayr United in the Premiership play-off final first leg at Firhill. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Partick Thistle v Ayr United match details

The Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg takes place at Wyre Stadium at Firhill, Glasgow, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Partick Thistle v Ayr United TV channel

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Partick Thistle v Ayr United live stream

The match will be available to stream for free on the BBC iPlayer app or via the BBC Sport website.

Partick's player-manager Brian Graham at full time after the 1-0 win over Livingston that sealed fourth place in the Scottish Championship. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

What the Partick and Ayr managers said

Partick co-manager Brian Graham said: “We’re getting into it in good momentum, we beat the champions so we’re not fearing anybody, we’re looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. Obviously the first leg is at home and we want to get out there with an advantage. The crowd will play a big part in that, running out to the red and yellow and bringing as much noise as possible, making the best atmosphere possible. Because as players, you obviously would rather play in the bigger games, and that’s me just being really honest with you. It’s easier to get up for these games than it is other games and that’s just the reality of the game. Yes, people from the outside say you should be up for every game, we are up for every game, but this brings an extra excitement where everybody’s got that buzz about it, who knows what could happen? So we’re really looking forward to it.”