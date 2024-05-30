We round up some of the main Scottish football stories this Thursday evening:

Stevenson signs for Raith

Lewis Stevenson has signed for boyhood heroes Raith Rovers following the end of his lengthy spell with Hibernian. The 36-year-old has signed until the summer of 2026 after his 22-year career with Hibernian came to an end following his 600th appearance earlier in May. The left-sided player told www.raithrovers.net: “Delighted to finally be here. I was an avid armchair fan last season, everyone at the club (has) done so well and hopefully we can kick on again next season.” Rovers manager Ian Murray, a former Hibs team-mate of Stevenson, added: “Lewis is obviously an excellent signing for us and a player I know well. He will bring so much experience and his attitude has set an example to others over his career. He can play in a couple of positions and has so much quality. I really look forward to working with him again and I’m sure, being a local guy, the supporters will agree it’s a great signing.”

O’Riley omission explained

Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has joined St Johnstone.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand said it was “a tough choice” to leave on-form Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley out of his 26-man squad for Euro 2024. The 23-year-old English-born midfielder made his debut for the full Danish national team against Northern Ireland in November and then won his second cap earlier this year. However, at the end of a strong season with Celtic in which he was one of the four nominees for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year, O’Riley has not been included in the Denmark squad heading to Germany for the summer showpiece. “Matt’s been a really good player, he’s had a great season,” said Hjulmand when questioned about the former MK Dons player’s omission. “I’ve picked six players that we can move around a bit. It’s been at the expense of Matt, but it was a tough choice. I know he’s going to play a lot of international games. He couldn’t do anything differently. I don’t want to say the most difficult choices, because I think there have been some difficult choices. I can’t just say three, because there are more than three who deserve to play. Matt O’Riley is one.”

Rangers linked with trio

Rangers have been linked with three new players over the past 24 hours. Chilean defender Thomas Galdames, who plays for Godoy Cruz in Argentina, is reportedly of interest after a deal for Panamanian centre-half Jose Cordoba fell through. According to South American journalist Nathan Joyes, Rangers are also looking at Uruguayan under-20 midfielder Damian Garcia, who is currently at Penarol, while FK Radnicki Kragujevac’s Serbian keeper Stojan Lekovic is on their radar, claim media in Germany. Rangers are currently undergoing a rebuild of their squad, with a plethora of names being linked with the Ibrox club. They are, however, having to implement an emergency executive structure after CEO James Bisgrove left on Thursday.

Hearts investment talk

Celtic's Matt O'Riley will not be at Euro 2024.

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge has revealed that two offers of fresh investment have been tabled to the Tynecastle club. “We have had at least two approaches in the last few months,” explained Budge. “I always say the same thing: ‘Make us a proposal.’ I can’t say for sure. All we can really do is look at it and say: ‘Where are we? Without any other external investment, what can we achieve? Where can we go? If somebody else does want to buy in, what will the club get out of it? In what way is it going to help us achieve anything?’ We’ve got to be. Previously, it was easy for me to just shut them off [because of her deal to hand control to the Foundation]. I can’t do that any more. We’ve got to look seriously at anybody who comes forward. We would say no quickly if it’s an obvious non-starter, or ask them to give us their thoughts on why it would be good for the club. If that comes to anything, then we have to talk about it with our majority shareholders.”

Ikpeazu back in Scottish football

Uche Ikpeazu believes he is returning to the cinch Premiership as “a more mature player” after the former Hearts striker agreed to join St Johnstone on a two-year contract. The 29-year-old had two seasons at Tynecastle from 2018 to 2020, with the majority of his time there under the charge of current Saints boss Craig Levein. Since leaving the Jambos four years ago, Ikpeazu has had spells at Wycombe, Middlesbrough, Cardiff, Turkish side Konyaspor and most recently Port Vale. “I’m excited, I can focus on this new journey and challenge back here in Scotland,” Ikpeazu told Saints’ website. “I’m looking forward to imposing myself on the league. The supporters might know me from my time in the Scottish Premiership before. I’m a more mature player now and want to exceed my own expectations. I have worked with the gaffer before and I’m ready to help the team. I want to show my quality and talent. I’m hungry, determined, focused and can’t wait to see everyone at McDiarmid Park. I know where I’m at and I can really get the head down and build forward.”

Dhanda tribute

Craig Bellamy is in interim charge at Burnley.

Don Cowie paid tribute to Yan Dhanda after the Hearts-bound playmaker’s two-year stint at Ross County came to an end. The 25-year-old made 79 appearances for the Staggies after joining from Swansea in 2022, but he will now leave the Highlands to sign for the Jambos, with whom he agreed a pre-contract earlier this year. Manager Cowie told the County website: “Yan has been an integral part of our football club over the last two seasons, a player who the fans have really grown to love. We wish him and his family the very best in his move to Hearts and look forward to welcoming him back to the Global Energy Stadium next season.”

Bellamy lands Burnley role