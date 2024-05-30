CEO is leaving for a role in Saudi Arabia as Bennett comments on move

Rangers have been forced to implement an emergency executive structure after it was announced that chief executive James Bisgrove will leave Ibrox to take up a role in the Middle East.

Bisgrove succeeded Stewart Robertson as CEO last summer and helped restructure the club, bringing in Philippe Clement as manager to replace Michael Beale and Nils Koppen as director of football recruitment. However, Bisgrove – who joined Rangers in 2019 in a commercial role before moving up the ranks – is understood to be taking up a role in the Saudi Arabian Pro League, with the Scottish Sun reporting that he has agreed a deal with newly-promoted Al Qadsiah.

Rangers are facing a summer overhaul of its playing squad and the news that Bisgrove is vacating his role does not come at an opportune time for the club. In a statement, Rangers revealed the interim structure they are putting in place while they attempt to bring in new players.

“The Rangers Board has implemented an interim executive structure and, together with John Bennett, Philippe Clement, Nils Koppen and the Football Board, will prioritise the execution of the summer transfer activity,” the club posted on its website. “John Bennett will assume the role of Executive Chairman on an interim basis to ensure continuity and support to the wider executive team as they focus on executing our plans for the summer, both on and off the pitch. The Executive Chairman will lead a team comprising current executives. They are Chief Finance Officer, James Taylor; Director of Football Recruitment, Nils Koppen; Football Operations Director Creag Robertson and Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Virani.”

On Bisgrove’s departure, Bennett commented: “I would like to thank James for the work he has done at the club over the last five years as Commercial and Marketing Director, and latterly, as our CEO. Our commercial revenues grew significantly under James’ leadership, while in the last year, he was an integral part of the off-field restructuring the club has implemented. The executive team James helped shape has firmly established itself and I fully expect its momentum to be uninterrupted. We wish James every success with his new role.”

Rangers have already signed Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense for the 2024/25 campaign and are closing in on an agreement for Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who is a free agent after leaving Motherwell. They were in advanced talks with Levski Sofia defender Jose Cordoba after agreeing a transfer deal with the Bulgarians, but the Panamanian centre-half is now expected to move elsewhere. The Ibrox outfit have been linked with Chilean defender Thomas Galdames, who plays for Godoy Cruz in Argentina, while it is being claimed that veteran defender Leon Balogun has extended his contract by a further year.