Jambos will welcome Spurs to Tynecastle in July

Hearts’ pre-season plans continue to take shape after the announcement of a glamour home friendly against Tottenham Hotspur.

The English Premier League outfit – currently managed by former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou – will visit Tynecastle Park on Wednesday, July 17 for a 7pm kick-off and is part of the Edinburgh outfit’s 150th anniversary celebrations. The match against Spurs comes four days after Hearts host Leyton Orient and is a continuation of the close relationship between the two clubs, fostered after Jambos legend Dave Mackay moved to the north London side in 1959. Hearts also have a friendly lined up away at Fleetwood Town on Saturday, July 27.

On the Spurs match, a statement from Hearts read: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that Tottenham Hotspur will visit Tynecastle Park in a friendly match this summer, presented by LNER, as our 150th anniversary celebrations continue. We welcome the Premier League side to Gorgie on Wednesday 17th July in a 7pm kick-off as both teams step up their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur last visited Tynecaste in 2011;

“Hearts and Spurs share a rich history together, with the capital clubs’ first meeting coming in 1901 as the sides played out a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in a World Championship match between the Scottish and English Cup winners. Most keenly however, is the deep affection held by the two clubs for the legendary Dave Mackay. A player still remembered in reverential terms in both Edinburgh and London.

“Recruited as a 16-year-old, Dave was at the core of a relentlessly successful Hearts side that claimed all of Scotland’s domestic honours across four years, with Mackay skippering the golden squad of 1957-58 which lifted the championship - scoring 132 goals and conceding just 29. Spurs secured his services in 1959 for a £32,000 fee and quickly went on to write his name into the folklore of both Tottenham and the English game: in 268 league appearances he won the league championship, three FA Cups, one European Cup Winners' Cup and two FA Charity Shields.

“Dave Mackay was pivotal in setting up Hearts’ Centenary Match with Tottenham Hotspur in 1974. It is fitting, therefore, that we meet again to celebrate our Sesquicentennial in 2024 in a spirit of enduring friendship and celebration of the legend that graced both our Clubs.

“We look forward to welcoming Ange Postecoglou and his team to Tynecastle in July and more detailed match information, including ticketing for home supporters, hospitality packages and broadcast information, will be released in due course.”

Hearts' Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles have been picked by the Socceroos for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Hearts last met Tottenham Hotspur in 2011 in a Europa League qualifier. Spurs, then managed by Harry Redknapp, defeated Paulo Sergio’s men 5-0 at Tynecastle before the two teams played out a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane a week later, with Jamie MacDonald saving a penalty from Harry Kane.

Before hosting Leyton Orient and Spurs, Hearts will head for a warm-weather training camp in Tenerife at the start of July. “Warm weather training has become an essential part of pre-season as we prepare for the season ahead,” said head coach Steven Naismith. “The players will be working every day – double sessions and gym – so the camp gives them the best chance of building up a base level of fitness, which will be required as we participate on both domestic and European fronts. It’s also a great opportunity for the boys to spend time with each other and further develop the team spirit that played a huge role in our success last season.”