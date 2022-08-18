Rangers-linked goalkeeper 'wants transfer to Europe' after leaving Fenerbahce

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenerbahce's Berke Ozer pictured during a press conference in November 2021. (Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has reached the end of his contract in Istanbul and Rangers were linked to the Turkish under-21 in local reports earlier this summer.

It is a market Ross Wilson has already delved into to recruit Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas but the goalkeeping situation at Ibrox has been subject of much discussion this year with contract extensions for veteran Allan McGregor and new number one Jon McLaughlin.

The ascension of the experienced former Hearts and Sunderland goalkeeper this summer seemed to resolve the debate with 39-year-old club legend McGregor sitting out the opening games of the season – but last week pundit Charlie Nicholas suggested Rangers would enter the market for another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes.

Young understudy Robby McCrorie’s future has also been debated with first-team opportunities limited and Manchester United linked earlier in the summer while speculation circulated around 29-year-old Schalke goalkeeper Martin Fraisl as McGregor’s contract ran down in the spring. The Scotland international’s new one-year deal seemed to end all talk of new goalkeepers at Ibrox but 6’3” Ozer, who was linked with a Glasgow move by EnSen Haber in June, has now revealed his European football intentions to earn more game time with his national team.

“I want to continue my career in Europe,” said Ozer, quoted in Hurriyet. “But, of course, the most important thing is to be able to play and develop.