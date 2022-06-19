Rangers star in shock Manchester United transfer link

Rangers star Robby McCrorie is a surprise transfer target for Manchester United.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 9:47 am

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ibrox and isn’t expected to challenge for the No.1 spot with Jon McLaughlin tied down and talks continuing over the future of Allan McGregor.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are expecting offers for McCrorie this summer from Scotland and England.

One of those could be from English giants Manchester United. David de Gea remains the club’s No.1 but there is significant interest in Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton who are the Spaniards understudies.

McCrorie is seen as a possible option to come in and work under De Gea.

Highly-rated at Ibrox, he was recently called into the Scotland national team and has had loan spells at Berwick Rangers, Greenock Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston. However, he has only appeared for the Rangers first-team twice.

If he remains at Rangers he could speak to clubs in January regarding a pre-contract.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has been linked with Manchester United. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
