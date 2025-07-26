Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw: How to watch as Celtic, Rangers and Hibs enter competition

All the details for the next phase of the League Cup

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Premier Sports Cup group stages come to a conclusion this weekend, attention will turn to the draw for the last 16.

The five clubs representing Scotland in Europe this season - Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United - all enter the competition for the first time having received a bye to the knockout phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been joined in the hat for the second round by Hearts and Motherwell, who have already secured their place by dint of topping their respective qualifying groups.

Nine more places are up for grabs across this Saturday and Sunday with the six other group winners qualifying for the last 16 alongside the three runners-up with the best records.

The three group winners with the best records will be seeded in the draw along with the five European qualifiers.

The Premier Sports Cup group stages conclude this weekend with nine places up for grabs in the second round. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

When is the Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup will take place this Sunday, July 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw

The draw will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 following their coverage of St Mirren v Ayr United, which kicks off at 3pm. The draw will also be available to watch via live stream on the Premier Sports website and app.