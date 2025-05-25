Scott McTominay and Napoli set to be thrown into turmoil just days after Serie A win as major update emerges
Napoli manager Antonio Conte is reportedly on the brink of leaving the club, just days after guiding them to the Serie A title.
With the help of Scotland internationalists Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, Napoli claimed only their fourth Scudetto in the club’s history on Friday night when they defeated Cagliari 2-0 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
McTominay sparked jubilant scenes in Naples when his bicycle kick just before half-time put Gli Azzurri ahead, before Romelu Lukaku added a second goal. As a result, McTominay and Gilmour became the first Scots to win Serie A since its inception.
Napoli are due to parade the Serie A trophy through the city on Monday and also meet the Pope on Tuesday, but there could be a shadow cast over those events after Sky Italia broke the news on Sunday evening that Conte has decided to leave just a year into his tenure.
Speculation on Conte has been rife for some weeks, with multiple claims that his relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has become strained over disagreements on recruitment and training facilities. And despite winning the Scudetto, Italian media is becoming increasingly confident that a parting of the ways will be announced on May 27.
McTominay a major force under Conte
Conte’s exit would come as a bitter blow to McTominay, who has played the best football of his career under the 55-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager after arriving from Manchester United last summer. The Scot netted 12 goals this season and landed Serie A’s player of the season award.
Former Rangers youngster Gilmour, who also worked under Conte at Chelsea, has thrived under Conte’s tutelage this season as a No 6, with both players having spoken of their appreciation for the coach this season.
It is understood that Juventus are lining up Conte for move back to the club he served with distinction as a player and then a manager. There is already talk of Napoli having lined up his replacement, with former Juve and AC Milan boss Max Allegri being mooted as De Laurentiis’ preferred candidate.
The future of Conte is set to be decided one way or another in the coming days as Napoli fans brace themselves for potential change just days after one of the finest moments in the club’s history.
