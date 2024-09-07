Scotland head to Portugal this weekend for their second game of a Nations League double header. Here’s where you can stream the game live.

Scotland will aim to pick up a much needed morale boost in Lisbon this weekend, as they continue their Nations League A campaign with a visit to Portugal on Sunday.

Steve Clarke’ side are hoping to bounce back from a gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat to Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday and arrest an alarming run of form that has resulted in them winning just one of their last 13 game. That loss also resulted in the Tartan Army going a reaching a without a competitive win, having not tasted victory since last September’s 3-0 win over Cyprus in their last Nations League campaign.

However, the hosts enter into the game on the back of an impressive victory over Croatia, where a strike from Diogo Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 900th career goal helped them to a 2-1 win in the Portuguese capital, meaning Scotland’s task this Sunday is far from envious.

Scotland are looking to respond to their 3-2 loss against Poland on Thursday? Cr: SNS Group / SFA. | SNS Group / SFA

Portugal vs Scotland team news

The travelling Tartan Army have reported no new injury worries following the midweek clash at Hampden Park, though they will be still be without Che Adams, Robby McCrorie, James Forrest and Greg Taylor, who all withdrew from the Scotland squad with injury last week.

Portugal are also at full strength, though non of João Cancelo, Danilo Pereira or Francisco Conceição have been included in Roberto Martinez’s squad for the clash.

Portugal vs Scotland odds

The home side are clear favourites to win the game, with odds of 1/5, while a Scotland victory priced at 10/1, with a draw 19/4.

All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at anytime. Please gamble responsibly.

How to watch Portugal v Scotland, TV and stream details

Where: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday 8 September, 7.45pm UK time.

The match will be broadcast live free-to-air on ITV4 with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm. The match will be available to live stream for free on the ITV website or via the ITVX app.