Pat Nevin reveals remainder of greatest Scotland team - 'he had some of the skills of Messi'
The final instalment of our greatest Scottish footballers of the past 50 years is here, as Pat Nevin picks the rest of his team from The Scotsman’s 50-strong shortlist.
So far, Pat has picked his goalkeeper and defenders. Craig Gordon has the gloves, while the back-four comprises of Danny McGrain, Alan Hansen, Richard Gough and Sandy Jardine. But who will play in front of them?
In the second part of our special Scotsman Football Show, Pat talks us through midfield and attack - and there are some surprise selections.
So sit back and enjoy the final part of this celebration of the greatest Scottish footballers as we complete the Scotland XI from 1974 onwards to take on Europe’s best in Germany.
