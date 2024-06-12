We complete Scotland’s Greatest XI of the past 50 years

The final instalment of our greatest Scottish footballers of the past 50 years is here, as Pat Nevin picks the rest of his team from The Scotsman’s 50-strong shortlist.

So far, Pat has picked his goalkeeper and defenders. Craig Gordon has the gloves, while the back-four comprises of Danny McGrain, Alan Hansen, Richard Gough and Sandy Jardine. But who will play in front of them?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second part of our special Scotsman Football Show, Pat talks us through midfield and attack - and there are some surprise selections.