Using the list from our greatest 50 players of last 50 years, we enlist expert help to compile Euro 2024 XI

As part of The Scotsman's 50 greatest Scotland players of the last 50 years project, we have enlisted some expert help to compile the perfect Scotland team from that list.

Step forward Pat Nevin, a former Scotland internationalist himself with 28 caps who is now one of the most respected football pundits in the UK. A passionate Scotland fan, we gave Pat our list of 50 players and tasked him with the job of creating a team that, in a hypothetical situation, would take on Germany in the opener of Euro 2024 on Friday night in Munich.

Our Top 50 has been read by many since it was launched on late last week, and if you are not familiar with the list, you can view it here. It was collated and then ranked by our chief football writer Alan Pattullo, who is still agonising over those who did not make the cut! Not one person will come up with the same top 50 and that is the beauty of such a project, to spark thought and debate.

Pat, now 60, was the perfect candidate for picking a team. He will have watched almost every player on our list - and indeed played with some of them in the dark blue of Scotland. When approached by The Scotsman to take on the role, Pat needed no second invitation. Little did he know how hard it would be settle on his best XI.

Pat met us in McLaren's on the Corner on the southside of Edinburgh to reveal his team and explain the reasons why. In a discussion that lasted 90 minutes plus stoppage time, we have created the ultimate Scotsman Football Show, split into two halves, and today you can watch part one as Pat talks us through his first tranche of players.

This is a celebration of the great footballers this country has produced over the past 50 years ahead of Scotland's Euro 2024 curtain-raiser against Germany. We do hope you enjoy listening to Pat and the team poring over such an illustrious group. The video can be watched in the player above, or here or on our Daily Motion channel.