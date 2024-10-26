Motherwell v Celtic TV details ahead of meeting at Fir Park

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic return to domestic matters this weekend when they take on Motherwell at Fir Park.

The reigning Premiership champions picked up an important 0-0 draw at Atalanta during the week to enhance their hopes of Champions League progression, but they know that they must get back on the winning trail in the league following last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell, meanwhile, will be hoping to recover from last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat by Dundee.

Here are all the details ahead of the match at Fir Park:

Motherwell and Celtic face each other at Fir Park. | SNS Group

Motherwell v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic takes place on Sunday, October 27 at Fir Park. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Motherwell v Celtic channel

Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be screened on Sky Sports Football.

Motherwell v Celtic live stream

There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to CelticTV can watch the match via their platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell v Celtic highlights

Sportscene will show the highlights of Motherwell v Celtic and the other Sunday matches, including Rangers v St Mirren and Hibs v Hearts, on Sunday at 7.15 on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at the later time of 11.40pm

Motherwell v Celtic team news

Motherwell have Tom Sparrow back after a minor injury while Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has recovered from the upset stomach that forced him off against Dundee. Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Harry Paton (ankle), Ross Callachan (hamstring) and Jack Vale (calf) are long-term absentees.

Celtic hope to have Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor back from injury.