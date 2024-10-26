What channel is Motherwell v Celtic on? TV, live stream and team news for Premiership clash
Celtic return to domestic matters this weekend when they take on Motherwell at Fir Park.
The reigning Premiership champions picked up an important 0-0 draw at Atalanta during the week to enhance their hopes of Champions League progression, but they know that they must get back on the winning trail in the league following last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Aberdeen.
Motherwell, meanwhile, will be hoping to recover from last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat by Dundee.
Here are all the details ahead of the match at Fir Park:
Motherwell v Celtic match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic takes place on Sunday, October 27 at Fir Park. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Motherwell v Celtic channel
Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be screened on Sky Sports Football.
Motherwell v Celtic live stream
There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to CelticTV can watch the match via their platforms.
Motherwell v Celtic highlights
Sportscene will show the highlights of Motherwell v Celtic and the other Sunday matches, including Rangers v St Mirren and Hibs v Hearts, on Sunday at 7.15 on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at the later time of 11.40pm
Motherwell v Celtic team news
Motherwell have Tom Sparrow back after a minor injury while Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has recovered from the upset stomach that forced him off against Dundee. Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Harry Paton (ankle), Ross Callachan (hamstring) and Jack Vale (calf) are long-term absentees.
Celtic hope to have Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor back from injury.
David Dickinson is in charge of proceedings at Easter Road and will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Stephen Traynor. Alan Muir is the VAR.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.