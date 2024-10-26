What channel is Rangers v St Mirren on? TV, live stream and team news for Premiership clash
Rangers are back in Premiership action this weekend when they take on St Mirren at Ibrox.
Philippe Clement’s Gers rediscovered the winning habit on Thursday when they thumped Romanian champions FCSB 4-0 in the Europa League, although the pressure is on to pick up points in the league following their 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock last weekend.
St Mirren are also smarting from their own sore league defeat, losing 4-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle last time out.
Here are all the details for the match at Ibrox:
Rangers v St Mirren match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren takes place on Sunday, October 27 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Rangers v St Mirren TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage. Therefore there is no live television coverage of Rangers v St Mirren.
Rangers v St Mirren live stream
There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to RangersTV can watch the match via their platforms.
Rangers v St Mirren highlights
Sportscene will show the highlights of Rangers v St Mirren and the other Sunday matches, including Hibs v Hearts and Motherwell v Celtic, on Sunday at 7.15 on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at the later time of 11.40pm
Rangers v St Mirren team news
Rangers attackers Tom Lawrence (knee) and Cyriel Dessers (eye) will be assessed after picking up injuries in midweek. Ianis Hagi serves the second of a two-game ban while Oscar Cortes and Rabbi Matondo remain out.
Conor McMenamin is back in contention for St Mirren after recovering from a knee injury. Dennis Adeniran is struggling with illness. Richard Taylor remains out after hernia surgery and Alex Iacovitti (tendon) is out long term.
Calum Scott is in charge of proceedings at Ibrox and will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Andy Milne. Greg Aitken is the VAR.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.