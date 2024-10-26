Rangers v St Mirren TV details ahead of meeting at Ibrox

Rangers are back in Premiership action this weekend when they take on St Mirren at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s Gers rediscovered the winning habit on Thursday when they thumped Romanian champions FCSB 4-0 in the Europa League, although the pressure is on to pick up points in the league following their 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock last weekend.

St Mirren are also smarting from their own sore league defeat, losing 4-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle last time out.

Here are all the details for the match at Ibrox:

Rangers and St Mirren do battle at Ibrox on Sunday. | SNS Group

Rangers v St Mirren match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren takes place on Sunday, October 27 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v St Mirren TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage. Therefore there is no live television coverage of Rangers v St Mirren.

Rangers v St Mirren live stream

There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to RangersTV can watch the match via their platforms.

Rangers v St Mirren highlights

Sportscene will show the highlights of Rangers v St Mirren and the other Sunday matches, including Hibs v Hearts and Motherwell v Celtic, on Sunday at 7.15 on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at the later time of 11.40pm

Rangers v St Mirren team news

Rangers attackers Tom Lawrence (knee) and Cyriel Dessers (eye) will be assessed after picking up injuries in midweek. Ianis Hagi serves the second of a two-game ban while Oscar Cortes and Rabbi Matondo remain out.

Conor McMenamin is back in contention for St Mirren after recovering from a knee injury. Dennis Adeniran is struggling with illness. Richard Taylor remains out after hernia surgery and Alex Iacovitti (tendon) is out long term.