League One club vow to hand out indefinite bans

Hamilton Accies have vowed to ban a section of their own support indefinitely after accusing them of "appalling behaviour" during a protest against the board on Saturday.

A group of Accies fans staged a demonstration outside Broadwood Stadium ahead of the opening League One match of the season against Montrose amid anger over the club's move out of Hamilton to Cumbernauld after failing to negotiate a lease with the owners of New Douglas Park.

Supporters are also demanding the exits of director of football Gerry Strain and club owner Seref Zengin after the club was hit with several SPFL sanctions, including a 15-point deduction last season, which resulted in relegation, and the recently imposed year-long transfer embargo for failing to fulfil tax obligations to HMRC.

A banner reading 'Bring the Accies Home' is displayed outside New Douglas Park in Hamilton. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, Accies bosses have vowed to take stern action against the "ringleaders" of the protest, accusing them of abusing fellow fans and club staff with "police intervention" required.

Hamilton chairman Jock Brown branded the actions of the supporters "completely unacceptable" in a strongly-worded statement posted on the club website on Monday.

Brown, the former Celtic general manager, stated: "Our opening league match of the season on Saturday was blighted seriously by people who have the audacity to call themselves Accies supporters.

"A 'protest' took place at Broadwood which necessitated police intervention and heaped shame on the perpetrators who verbally abused decent supporters collecting their tickets – including our oldest season ticket holder and a teenage boy, a minor, who were subjected to disgusting foul and abusive language.

"I have always supported peaceful protest, so long as it shows complete respect to innocent members of the public. What happened on Saturday was nothing short of a disgrace. Not only were our decent supporters abused, but members of North Lanarkshire Council and club staff carrying out their match day duties.

Hamilton Accies chairman Jock Brown. | SNS Group

"That is all completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are taking steps now to ban the ringleaders of that shocking behaviour from all our matches indefinitely.

"We are well aware that Accies fans did not want to move away from Hamilton. Neither did any member of the board. But we have already explained why staying at New Douglas Park was impossible. No other location in Hamilton was suitable so the temporary move to Broadwood was necessary. We have a two-year lease with an option for a further year. During that time we shall do everything possible to identify and develop a new site in Hamilton.