'A man of great reputation' - controversial ex-Celtic chief makes shock return to Scottish football

Former Celtic general manager and football commentator Jock Brown has returned to Scottish football, 26 years on from his controversial Parkhead exit.

Brown was appointed by Celtic in June 1997 but left the role after less than a year-and-a-half amid criticism from fans and the media over his running of the club. He was a key figure under Fergus McCann and was directly involved in the appointment of Will Jansen, the man who led Celtic to a famous title win which prevented Rangers claiming 10-in-a-row. However, Jansen quit just two days after clinching the championship, citing difficulties in his relationship with Brown, who had become an unpopular figure among the Hoops support.

The appointment of Jozef Venglos as Jansen's successor and the onfield struggles which followed only increased hostility towards Brown and he stepped down in November 1998.

"I am very disappointed to have come to this decision, but it would be insensitive and inappropriate for me not to acknowledge the difficulties my continued involvement here would present for the club," Brown said in a statement at the time.

Over a quarter of a century on, Brown is now back in the SPFL after being confirmed as the new chairman of Championship side Hamilton Accies. The 78-year-old brother of late Scotland manager Craig Brown replaces John Brown in the role.

Accies owner Seref Zengin said in a statement: “Dr Brown’s extensive background as an established solicitor and renowned sports commentator, having served prominent networks such as Sky Sports, ITV, BBC, STV and Setanta, positions him as a leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the football world.

“Jock is not only a man of great reputation, integrity, and professionalism, but he is also a lifelong supporter of our club. His deep-rooted connection to Hamilton Academical is further exemplified by his family legacy, as his father proudly represented the Accies on the pitch. This personal history, combined with his professional acumen, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our club into a promising future.