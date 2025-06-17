EasyJet has announced four new routes from Scottish airports to popular holiday destinations – including Barcelona.

EasyJet is launching a series of flight routes from Scottish airports this year, including a new service to Barcelona.

The budget airline will launch flights to the Spanish city alongside other popular destinations including Paris in France, Innsbruck in Austria, and Belfast City in Northern Ireland.

Flights from Edinburgh to Barcelona, the Catalan city famed its unique architecture, especially the works of Antoni Gaudí, will operate twice a week, every Monday and Friday, starting from October 27.

Flights from the Scottish capital to Belfast City will operate five times a week every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from October 26. Meanwhile, flights to Innsbruck, serving Austria’s renowned Tyrolean ski resorts, will operate once a week every Sunday, starting from December 7.

The airline will also offer more international choice from Aberdeen, with a new twice weekly service to Paris Charles de Gaulle. Flights will operate twice a week every Monday and Friday from October 27. This provides customers in the north-east of Scotland with a direct route to one of Europe's major hubs, offering wider connectivity to the continent and beyond.

EasyJet will fly between Edinburgh and Barcelona for the first time this year. | AFP via Getty Images

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be offering yet another fantastic range of new routes, providing even more choice for our customers across the UK whether they’re looking to escape on a city break, hit the slopes, enjoy a festive getaway or chase the winter sun.

“With flights and holidays now available on even more routes for the winter, we’re providing greater direct connectivity for customers all across the UK to Europe and beyond and offering great value for money, always aiming to make travel easy.”

Jonny Macneal, head of aviation at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We're really looking forward to offering passengers even more choice this winter as EasyJet adds Belfast City, Barcelona and Innsbruck to their existing schedule.

“Whether you are chasing winter sun, vibrant culture or an alpine adventure, these destinations tick all the boxes ... and we'd recommend doing all three.”

Chris Tibbett, aero director at AGS Airports, which manages Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, said: “We’re thrilled that easyJet will launch this long-awaited route between Aberdeen and Paris Charles de Gaulle. This is a connection the city and wider region have been calling for, and we’re proud to have worked closely with easyJet to make it a reality.

“The new service will provide vital links for both business and leisure travellers, with timings perfect for that romantic weekend city break or Disneyland Paris adventure.

“Paris becomes the carrier's fourth destination from Aberdeen, joining its existing route network to London Gatwick, London Luton and Geneva. We look forward to seeing the first flight launch this October.”