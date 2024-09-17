Craig Levein’s has become first Scottish Premiership managerial casually of the season after relieved him of his duties on Tuesday afternoon just five games into the campaign.

The ex-Hearts and Scotland boss was appointed at McDiarmid Park just 10 months ago, when he replaced former boss Steven MacLean in December 2023. The 60-year-old was able to steer the Perthshire outfit away from the relegation zone, defeating Motherwell 2-1 on the final game of the 23/24 season to avoid the relegation play-off.

However, his side have shown little improvement in the new season, winning just one of their opening five games to sit just two points clear of Hearts at the bottom of the league.

Pundits and fans alike now speculating on who will step into the St. Johnstone hotseat on a permanent basis, with former Celtic and Sunderland reported at the front of the que, according to Gambling.com.

1 . John McGlynn - 5/4 The red-hot favourite for the St Johnstone job is Falkirk head coach McGlynn. He's done a sterling job with the Bairns and currently occupies top spot in the Scottish Championship just months after their promotion from League One. | Alan Murray Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Scot Gemmill - 2/1 An interesting link is that of the Scotland Under-21 head coach. He is on the verge of qualifying for the under-21 European Championships in Slovakia next summer with the young Scots - but could he have his head turned by senior football? | SNS Group/SFA Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Alex Neil - 3/1 Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil was sacked by Stoke City last December and has been out of work since and hasn't worked in Scotland since his first job at Hamilton. Could now be his time to return? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales