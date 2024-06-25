Next Scotland Manager Odds: Ex-Rangers, Man Utd and Sunderland bosses tipped to replace Steve Clarke after Euro 2024 exit
As the dust begins to settle on Scotland’s exit from the 2024 European Championships, many have questioned if the Scottish FA - or indeed Steve Clarke himself - will decide to continue with the ex-Kilmarnock boss heading into the next campaign.
Clarke, 60, became the first man in 23 years to lead Scotland into a major tournament at Euro 2020 and doubled his money when his side were magnificent in the qualifying stages to make this year’s competition.
However, two defeats and sole draw in their second game vs Switzerland meant they ended the tournament with just one point and rock bottom of their group for the second European Championship campaign in a row. The disappointing performances have led to some fans and pundits to question if a change may happen at the top.
But who would be the favourite to take the Scotland reigns if Clarke was to depart? Here are the latest odds*.
All odds are offered by BonusCodeBets and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.
