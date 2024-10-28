Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag after the club’s poor start to the season. Cr: John Walton/PA Wire.Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag after the club’s poor start to the season. Cr: John Walton/PA Wire.
Next Man Utd Manager Odds: Ex-Chelsea, Barcelona and England bosses tipped to replace Erik ten Hag

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:39 BST

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Erik ten Hag following Sunday’s defeat to West Ham United.

Manchester United are in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Erik ten Hag after the club’s worst start to a EPL season.

The Dutchman was removed from his role after goals from Crysencio Summerville and an injury-time Jarrod Bowen penalty saw West Ham United become the latest side to defeat the Red Devils, as the Hammers ran out 2-1 winners at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat saw Manchester United fall to an alarming 14th place in the table, the 54-year-old boss has oversaw a run of just one win from their last eight games in all competitions. With pressure on the Dutchman’s job building with each poor result, his departure was officially confirmed by the club on Monday afternoon and speculation is already rife as to who will take his place in the Old Trafford dugout.

Here are the latest odds for next Manchester United manager*.

*All odds are offered SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

He took Borussia Dortmund all the way to the Champions League final last year and is an outside bet for the Old Trafford hotseat.

1. Edin Terzić - 20/1

He took Borussia Dortmund all the way to the Champions League final last year and is an outside bet for the Old Trafford hotseat. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Michael Carrick recently celebrated two years in charge of Middlesbrough recently and holds a decent enough reputation amongst the Old Trafford hierarchy after his time there as a coach. He's got decent enough odds, but it feels too early for him to given the reins.

2. Michael Carrick - 14/1

Michael Carrick recently celebrated two years in charge of Middlesbrough recently and holds a decent enough reputation amongst the Old Trafford hierarchy after his time there as a coach. He's got decent enough odds, but it feels too early for him to given the reins. | Getty Images Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Highly-rated after his sterling job in establishing Brentford in the top tier, could the Danish be in the minds of the Old Trafford hierarchy for the vacant role?

3. Thomas Frank - 14/1

Highly-rated after his sterling job in establishing Brentford in the top tier, could the Danish be in the minds of the Old Trafford hierarchy for the vacant role? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter was linked with the England job before the appointment of Thomas Tuchel earlier this month. Has been out of the game for over a year, and may fancy a chance to turn around the Red Devil's fortnes.

4. Graham Potter - 10/1

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter was linked with the England job before the appointment of Thomas Tuchel earlier this month. Has been out of the game for over a year, and may fancy a chance to turn around the Red Devil's fortnes. | DARREN STAPLES Photo: DARREN STAPLES

